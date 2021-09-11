Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.