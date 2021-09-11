Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

