Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,398 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of LHC Group worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $176.01 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.