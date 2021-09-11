Fifth Third Bancorp Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $103.65 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

