American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $153.05 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.