Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,658 shares of company stock worth $65,808,257. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $281.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.