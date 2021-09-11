Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $539,000 Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

