Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,049 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

AZRE opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

