Adslot Limited (ASX:ADS) Insider Acquires A$57,433.30 in Stock

Adslot Limited (ASX:ADS) insider Andrew Barlow bought 2,297,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,433.30 ($41,023.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Adslot Company Profile

Adslot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading technology and digital marketing services. It offers Adslot, a media trading technology platform that enables advertisers and publishers to trade premium display advertising directly; and Symphony, a workflow automation technology for media agencies.

