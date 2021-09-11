Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

