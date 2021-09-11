Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Buys 19,999 Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$47,977.60 ($34,269.72).
Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 8,900 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$18,948.10 ($13,534.36).
- On Friday, August 27th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 35,542 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$74,567.12 ($53,262.23).
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 40,001 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$82,202.06 ($58,715.75).
Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile
