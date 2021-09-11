Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $657,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sanmina by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

