Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $70,856.10 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTXS opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

