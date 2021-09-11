Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Barclays lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.00.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.67 and a twelve month high of C$32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

