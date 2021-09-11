Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Barclays lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.67 and a twelve month high of C$32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.