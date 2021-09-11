MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at C$22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 298.55. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.