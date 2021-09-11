Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.40.

TSE OVV opened at C$35.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

