US Bancorp DE Sells 300 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.19 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

