Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 130,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Invitae worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invitae by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $313,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

