Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

