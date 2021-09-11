2,446 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.50 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

