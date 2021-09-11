Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $658.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $668.22 million. Endo International posted sales of $634.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

