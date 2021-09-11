Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

