Bp Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,233.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,239.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,199.18. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

