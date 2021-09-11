TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of BIRDF opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

