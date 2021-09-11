Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after buying an additional 618,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

