Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $627.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,134.00 to $627.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.06.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $542.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.51. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $510.25 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

