Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE opened at $255.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

