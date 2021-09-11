National Bank Financial Lowers Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$6.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$352.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.