Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.