Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.