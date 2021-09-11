V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

