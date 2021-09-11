Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

