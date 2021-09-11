Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 480 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

