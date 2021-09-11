Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

