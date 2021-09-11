Bp Plc Cuts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

