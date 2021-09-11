Bp Plc Sells 452 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

NYSE PAYC opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 164.01, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.35 and a 1 year high of $503.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.59 and its 200 day moving average is $386.68.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

