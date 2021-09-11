Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bp Plc lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

