Bp Plc Sells 3,054 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in UDR were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $10,185,250. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

