Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.50

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 1305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

