SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 6.3%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 4,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.