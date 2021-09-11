Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 17,000 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $84,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 16,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $79,680.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $542,400.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $132,227.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $60,500.00.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

