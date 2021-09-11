Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.15

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 23253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

