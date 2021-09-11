$529.36 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $529.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 72.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

