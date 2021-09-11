$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $256.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.20 million and the highest is $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 31.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 430,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 103,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

