Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,884 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,561 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

