PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.