Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 228,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

