TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.