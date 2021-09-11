Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 816 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.