PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $178.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

